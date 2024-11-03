US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,590,000. Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4,667.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 63,336 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,409,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $709.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

