US Bancorp DE Has $16.85 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $16,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 48,203.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50,614 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 352,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after buying an additional 49,630 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,854.4% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 114,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 108,350 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 731,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,569,000 after acquiring an additional 325,101 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS opened at $68.30 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.13 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.67.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

