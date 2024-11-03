US Bancorp DE Purchases 981 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 47,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Newmont by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NEM opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

