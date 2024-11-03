US Bancorp DE Sells 1,450 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Rollins worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 4.9% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.