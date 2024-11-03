US Bancorp DE Sells 2,028 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

