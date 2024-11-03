US Bancorp DE Sells 864 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 63,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 32.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,122. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,236,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,122. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,890,717. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $602.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $588.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $378.56 and a twelve month high of $631.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

