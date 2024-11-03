US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total value of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.80.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $275.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $217.34 and a one year high of $287.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.19 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

