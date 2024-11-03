USA Compression Partners (USAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. On average, analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of USAC opened at $21.85 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.32.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at USA Compression Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 396.23%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,774.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USAC shares. Citigroup started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on USA Compression Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USAC

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.