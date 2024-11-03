V2X (VVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. V2X has set its FY24 guidance at $3.85-4.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.850-4.200 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect V2X to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

V2X Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE VVX opened at $61.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.65 and a beta of 0.57. V2X has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Eric M. Pillmore bought 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,768. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Shawn Mural purchased 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $44,976.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,437 shares in the company, valued at $68,976. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric M. Pillmore acquired 3,125 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,768. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 11,936 shares of company stock valued at $572,928 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on V2X in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

