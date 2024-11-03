Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.66 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $271.63 million, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

