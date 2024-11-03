Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.87.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $212.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.03. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

