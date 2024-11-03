Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Ventas Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -377.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $67.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $431,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,360,514.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,533 shares of company stock worth $12,737,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

