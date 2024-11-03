Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Veradigm Trading Down 1.5 %

MDRX stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veradigm by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at $9,055,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

