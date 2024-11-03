Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Down 11.3% – What’s Next?

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.80 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.29). 148,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 214,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.20 ($1.46).

Get Victoria alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Victoria from GBX 300 ($3.89) to GBX 170 ($2.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Victoria

Victoria Stock Performance

About Victoria

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 164.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.24 million, a P/E ratio of -104.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.