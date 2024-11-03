W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 137.80%.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

