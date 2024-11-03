W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of W. P. Carey worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.80%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

