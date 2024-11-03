Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 14.4% in the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 8.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $401,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,243.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at $214,243.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight Capital upgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.56.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.1 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $176.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.31 and a fifty-two week high of $187.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.56.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

