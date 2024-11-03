Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Booking

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $48.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $51.01. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4,750.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $177.79 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2025 earnings at $40.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $206.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $233.16 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $77.94 by $5.95. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 166.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,680.18.

BKNG opened at $4,749.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,136.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3,883.88. The company has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,756.39 and a 1-year high of $4,856.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

