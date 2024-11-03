Wedbush Comments on DoorDash’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:DASH)

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DoorDash from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.12.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $155.66 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $83.58 and a 12-month high of $165.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.91, a P/E/G ratio of 331.02 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.21.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,710 shares of company stock valued at $53,725,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,497,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,477,000 after purchasing an additional 94,241 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,242,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,281,000 after purchasing an additional 242,956 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

