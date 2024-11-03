Wedbush Has Positive Estimate for CAKE FY2024 Earnings

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.9 %

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.13 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 45.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.