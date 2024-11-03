Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WERN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $745.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.24 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,948,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after purchasing an additional 680,194 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,665,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,668,000 after buying an additional 450,522 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 879,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 348,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,506,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after buying an additional 201,843 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.