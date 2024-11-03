What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for NNE FY2024 Earnings?

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nano Nuclear Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nano Nuclear Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NNE opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $37.51.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

