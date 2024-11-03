What is Raymond James’ Forecast for TSE:WEL Q1 Earnings?

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$243.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.63 million.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of WELL Health Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

