What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for SMP Q4 Earnings?

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ FY2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

NYSE SMP opened at $32.06 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $41.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $696.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.10 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,197,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 19.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

