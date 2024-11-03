What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for COLM Q4 Earnings?

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.80.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

