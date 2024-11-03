What is William Blair’s Estimate for PayPal Q4 Earnings?

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

PayPal Stock Down 2.6 %

PayPal stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 382,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 17.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 107,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.8% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

