What is William Blair’s Estimate for Starbucks Q1 Earnings?

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.87 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.47. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.72%.

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,992 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $257,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

