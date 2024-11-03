Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.31, but opened at $49.81. Willdan Group shares last traded at $46.43, with a volume of 46,357 shares changing hands.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $611.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 3.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,767.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,213,668.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Willdan Group news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,065.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,767.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,213,668.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,451. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Willdan Group by 2,785.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 668,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 645,145 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,628,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1,905.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 52,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 339.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,826 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

