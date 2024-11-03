William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.90. William Blair currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.14 EPS.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %
ABBV stock opened at $203.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $207.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.12 and a 200 day moving average of $179.49.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.28%.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of AbbVie
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 170,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
