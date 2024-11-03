William Blair Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Alphabet

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $7.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.63. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.51.

GOOGL stock opened at $171.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.01. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $126.93 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 60.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,684 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 193,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,244 shares of company stock valued at $37,776,954 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

