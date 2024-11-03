William Blair Comments on Boeing’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

Get Boeing alerts:

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boeing in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aircraft producer will earn ($17.43) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($17.95). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($16.22) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.42.

Boeing stock opened at $154.59 on Friday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

