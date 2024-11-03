William Blair Has Bullish Estimate for Amgen FY2024 Earnings

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $19.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.60. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.88 EPS.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 181.58%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $319.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 52 week low of $260.52 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.47 and a 200 day moving average of $315.54.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
