William Blair Has Positive Forecast for SITE Q2 Earnings

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.99. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SITE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.80.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $141.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,893.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $61,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

