William Blair Issues Negative Estimate for Biogen Earnings

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.44. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.43 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.83.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $173.79 on Friday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $173.14 and a 1-year high of $268.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.47.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.8% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 123.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 249.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,633.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

