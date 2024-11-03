William Blair Issues Negative Estimate for Kadant Earnings

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kadant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.99 per share.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.38 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 11.12%. Kadant’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of KAI opened at $343.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.86. Kadant has a 12-month low of $231.83 and a 12-month high of $363.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Kadant by 68.6% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter worth $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Kadant by 31,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

