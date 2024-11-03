William Blair Issues Negative Estimate for WSC Earnings

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

WSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 10.3 %

WSC stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,668,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,572,000 after purchasing an additional 456,674 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,887,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after buying an additional 148,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,118,000 after buying an additional 2,159,958 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 102.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,643,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,245,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,432,000 after acquiring an additional 132,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

