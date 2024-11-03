William Blair Issues Negative Forecast for CHKP Earnings

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $170.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.87. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $134.72 and a one year high of $210.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,558,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 108,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

