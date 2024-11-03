William Blair Issues Negative Forecast for CHKP Earnings

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ CHKP opened at $170.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.87. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $134.72 and a one year high of $210.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,558,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 108,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
