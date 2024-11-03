William Blair Issues Pessimistic Outlook for OPCH Earnings

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OPCH. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Option Care Health Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,429.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,135,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 207,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 111,185 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 341,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.