William Blair Weighs in on CBIZ’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CBIZ in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for CBIZ’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

CBZ has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE:CBZ opened at $69.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $53.37 and a 1-year high of $86.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 2,980.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CBIZ by 45.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 55.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

