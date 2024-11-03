Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,002,000 after acquiring an additional 98,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after purchasing an additional 261,562 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,652,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,225,000 after purchasing an additional 96,981 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,126 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTW opened at $299.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $232.77 and a 12 month high of $308.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTW. Barclays began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

