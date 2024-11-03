Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

WH stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $91.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $7,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,661.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $7,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,022,056. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 115.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

