Yum! Brands (YUM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Yum! Brands to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE YUM opened at $132.34 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at $21,947,485.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at $20,955,351.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,673 shares of company stock worth $13,918,095 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

