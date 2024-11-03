Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.18.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $384.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $198.19 and a 12-month high of $394.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after acquiring an additional 425,207 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 62.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 277,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,841,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98,045 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 94.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after acquiring an additional 59,332 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

