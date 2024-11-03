Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Position Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,223 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZION. StockNews.com upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.12.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $234,422.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,210.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

