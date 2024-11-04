20,781 Shares in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAY. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter worth $66,000.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of DAY opened at $75.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dayforce Inc has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $75.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DAY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dayforce from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dayforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,762.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,528,405. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,762.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,643 shares of company stock valued at $307,617 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

