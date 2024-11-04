3,454 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $577,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $66.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $292.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.