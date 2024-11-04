98532 (KMP.TO) (KMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.
98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.63. The business had revenue of C$90.78 million during the quarter.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a 12 month low of C$12.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KMP has been the topic of several research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded 98532 (KMP.TO) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 98532 (KMP.TO)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.