98532 (KMP.TO) (KMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.63. The business had revenue of C$90.78 million during the quarter.

98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance

98532 has a 12 month low of C$12.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

KMP has been the topic of several research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded 98532 (KMP.TO) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Featured Articles

