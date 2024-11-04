abrdn plc Cuts Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 71.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.