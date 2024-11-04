abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 92.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,746,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,470,000 after buying an additional 2,755,065 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,879,000 after purchasing an additional 290,510 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,862,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,081,000 after purchasing an additional 216,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,589,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,559,000 after purchasing an additional 88,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,082,000 after buying an additional 76,641 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $75.31 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.22 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

