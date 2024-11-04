abrdn plc Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,040,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in VeriSign by 836.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 473,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,133,000 after purchasing an additional 422,676 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,914,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in VeriSign by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,882 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $176.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.40. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.91.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,670. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

